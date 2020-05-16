05/15/2020 at 21:18

A German Werder Bremen player, whose identity has not been revealed, was quarantined at his home for two weeks because a person close to him tested positive for the coronavirus, the Bundesliga club said on Friday.

However, the rest of the team can continue training like last week and will be allowed to play against Bayer Leverkusen this Monday (8.30pm) while the Bundesliga restarts after its virus break. In total, 66 days later the German competition resumes.

The player, who was not identified by Werder Bremen, has tested negative twice since the infection was detected, according to the club. “So there is no risk to our team and staff,” added Werder CEO, Frank Baumann.

The quarantine was “ordered by the Bremen health department after consulting with Werder Bremen,” said the club, which has followed orders from the region’s senator. Ulrich Maeurer, who had previously warned that he would order a 14-day quarantine if this happened.

