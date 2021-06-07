Wentworth Miller won’t be Michael again in ‘Prison Break’

Paul ArchuletaGetty Images

13 things you didn’t know about Wentworth Miller15 things you didn’t know about ‘Prison Break’

Wentworth Miller’s refusal to star in the new chapters could cancel plans to have the FOX runaways back

Jug of cold water for fans of Prison Break. When it seemed that the sixth season was just around the corner, the new chapters have run out of their protagonist. Wentworth Miller, the actor who during the five installments has given life to Michael Scofield has decided not to play him again. The English actor himself has shared the reasons on social networks: “I’m out. From PB. Officially. Not because of social media interference (although that has focused the issue). I just don’t want to play heterosexual characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”.

“If you are a fan of the show waiting for additional seasons … I understand that this is disappointing for you. Sorry. And if you are upset that you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay, it is up to you”, has said.

From now on, the actor wants to turn his profile on the social network into a positive place for the LGTBQ community to follow him: “I don’t care about myself. I can’t be ‘bullied’ in this space. I have too much power.” Eliminate. To block. Disable “. Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of children visiting it, recently coming out of the closet or exploring the idea … I don’t want them to be exposed to nonsense.”, has confessed.

The reaction of his brother ‘Linc’

Dominic purcell, the actor who has played Lincoln Burrows, has reacted to Miller’s post: “It was fun colleague. What a trip! I fully support and understand your reasoning. I am glad you made this decision for your health and your truth. Do not stop posting. I love you, brother”.

Just in the 15th anniversary of the premiere of the prison series, the burly ex-inmate lit the flame for a new season. The series, which triumphed from 2005 to 2009 and returned with a surprise fifth season in 2017 in which it resurrected the late Michael Scofield, did not have the expected success on Netflix.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Even so, it seems that all parties agreed to continue the story as long as the plot deserved it. But now, without its main protagonist, the plans could have fallen apart.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io