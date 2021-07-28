Wentworth Miller (‘Prison Break’) reveals autism: “It’s not something I would change”

Wentworth Miller, known for his role as Michael Scofield in the series ‘Prison Break’ has decided to tell his followers that almost a year ago he was diagnosed with autism, something that he had preferred not to share until now. The actor published a blank image followed by the message in which he revealed that he suffered from this autism spectrum disorder.

Miller made it clear that the news caught him during the period of confinement that affected everyone last year. This revelation, he says, did not surprise him, assuring that “it is not something that would change.” The actor defines the confirmation of this diagnosis as an “unexpected gift” and says that the fact of being able to access a diagnosis in itself is a privilege that not everyone has the opportunity to access.

The actor confirms that the process was quite long until he had the confirmation of the diagnosis, being “a middle-aged man and not a five-year-old boy,” he says in this Instagram post. Miller has also not wanted to present himself as a true expert on this disorder, since he himself makes it clear that he does not know enough about autism, ensuring that you still have a lot to know.

“Like everyone else, life in quarantine has taken certain things from me. But in solitude / isolation, I have come across unexpected gifts. This fall it has been a year since I received my informal diagnosis of autism. Preceded by a self- diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis. It was a long process and deficient that it needed constant updating. In my opinion. I am a middle-aged man, not a five-year-old. And I recognize that access to a diagnosis is a privilege that many do not enjoy. Let’s say it was a shock, but not a surprise. There is a familiar cultural narrative today (in which I have participated) that says: “The public figure shares A, B and C publicly, dedicates his platform to D, E and F.” Good for them. And (it’s a “both / and”) that’s not necessarily what’s going to happen here. I don’t know enough about autism. (There is a lot to know). Right now, my job seems to be to shift my understanding, re-examining 5 decades of lived experience through new eyes. This will take time. In the meantime, I don’t want to risk becoming a loud and misinformed voice all of a sudden. Historically, there has been talk of the #autist community (I do know this). Spoken by her. I don’t want to do any more damage. I just want to raise my hand and say, “I’m here. I’ve been (without realizing it).”

The actor also add the following: “If anyone is interested in delving into the topic of #autism + #neurodiversity, I will recommend people who are launching thoughtful and inspirational content on Instagram, TikTok … Uncovering the terminology. Adding nuances. Fighting stigma. These creators ( some quite young) talk about the relevant points with more knowledge / fluency than I. (They have also been educating me). That is the scope of what I am about to share at the moment. Oh, this is not something I would change. No Being autistic is fundamental for who I am and for everything that I have achieved / expressed “.

Miller end the post by thanking, with the following words: “Oh, I also want to say to the many (many) people who consciously or unconsciously provided me with that extra help or space over the years, allowing me to move around the world in a way that made sense to me. Whether it made sense to them or not … thank you. And for those who made a different decision … well. People will notice. Another gift. WM “

Latest works

The actor was last seen in series such as ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ or ‘Madam Secretary’. Even if the role for which perhaps he has stood out the most after ‘Prison Break’ is that of Leonard Snart / Captain Cold, first seen in ‘The Flash’ and later in ‘Legends of Tomorrow’, a series in which he appeared during its first seasons.

Miller also spoke a few months ago about his possible participation in a new continuation of ‘Prison Break’, making it clear that he would not get involved in something like this wanting to stop playing straight men, as he himself revealed.