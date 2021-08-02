Wentworth Miller, ‘Prison Break’ actor, reveals he is autistic

Wentworth Miller, an actor on the popular drama series Prison Break, revealed on Instagram last Tuesday that he was diagnosed with autism a year ago.

“This is not something I would change,” were some of the actor’s words in a publication with a blank image where he shared his experience. He also said that this was “a shock” but “not a surprise.”

”This fall marks one year since I received my informal diagnosis of autism. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Followed by a formal diagnosis, ”Miller said. He then criticized the process of diagnosing autism in older people.

Miller called it “a long and flawed process that needs an update,” adding that he is a middle-aged man and not a five-year-old, referring to the difference between the situation of a diagnosed child and that of an adult.

Despite providing information regarding his disorder, he also stressed that his intention is not to put himself in the shoes of an expert on the subject. “I don’t know enough about autism. (There is a lot to know). Right now, my work seems to evolve my understanding. Reexamining five decades of lived experience through a new lens, ”he added.

The 49-year-old performer is also a voice actor, producer and screenwriter, in addition to his lauded performance in Prison Break he also appeared in The Flash (2014), Resident Evil 4 (2010), Loft (2014), Underworld (2003) and Dinotopia (2002).