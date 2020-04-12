Mourinho keep taking confinement your way. The Portuguese has been in the news since the coronavirus crisis hit the entire planet. First, taking food to those most in need in these complicated moments, and then after being caught training alongside Davinson Sánchez, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombélé at Hadley Common Park. The technician has already apologized for this and it seems that he has learned his lesson.

And is that the Setúbal He did not hesitate to go to Dele Alli’s house to congratulate him on his 24th birthday. Player and coach live five minutes away. Therefore, accompanied by the two members of the coaching staff with whom he currently lives, Nuno Santos (goalkeeping coach) and Ricardo Formosinho (tactical analyst), they did not hesitate to greet the footballer, who has had to celebrate the day of his birth alone at home.

Yes, Mourinho maintained all the security measures and the congratulations were carried out from a safe distance. After a five-minute talk, Mourinho stopped to take some photos on his return, according to The Sun. Remember that in England you can go outside once a day following a series of rules, something that does not happen in Spain.