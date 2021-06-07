Wendy’s will be giving away FREE Frosties ice cream every Friday this month



You can make any purchase, even the cheapest product, and the restaurant will give you your Frosty at no extra cost.

If you like ice cream at Wendy’s, there is good news for you, as the famous hamburger chain announced that it would be giving out free Frosties every Friday in June.

To take advantage of the offer, all you have to do is order your Frosty on Friday at the drive-thru of any participating branch or through the company’s app.

The good news is that, unlike other promotions, you don’t have to make a purchase of a certain amount to get the product for free. That is you can make any purchase, even the cheapest product, and the restaurant will give you your Frosty at no extra cost.

Also, if you really don’t have a craving for something as sweet as a Frosty, you can choose to take a Frosty-ccino, which is a cold coffee made with vanilla or chocolate Frosty cream.

Take into account that the Frosty-ccino can be paired with some of the new breakfast items Wendy’s is offeringlike the Honey Butter Chicken Pound Cake, and the Breakfast Baconato, which features bacon, eggs, Swiss croissant and seasoned potatoes, as reported in People.

Also, if you are going to take advantage of this promotion, remember that the burger chain is also launching its new spicy chicken sandwich flavor chips from Wendy’s, which it launched in collaboration with Pringles.

The Spicy Chicken Sandwich Pringles are said to use the same signature spice blend that you’ll find in the real Wendy’s sandwich, creating fries that really taste like fried chicken.

The chips will be limited edition and available on grocery store shelves only while supplies last. What’s more, each pot of potatoes will come with a code on the stamp that can be redeemed for a free chicken sandwich at Wendy’s.

There are also other promotions in the app, for example, you can take a Pub Fries order when making any purchase. There is also a promotion to buy a Premium Burger and get the second one for only $ 1.

