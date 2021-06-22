Wendy’s gives you FREE chicken nuggets for the rest of the month



You can only take advantage of this promotion once when using the Wendy’s app.

If you are looking for some free food, then you should turn your gaze to the famous burger chain Wendy’s, as this company will be welcoming the summer with several offers that are intended to attract many new customers.

One of these offers that may interest you is the following: throughout the month of June, anyone who signs up for the Wendy’s Rewards app you can take a free order of 10 pieces of chicken nuggets with any purchase you make. It should be noted that it is not necessary to spend a minimum amount, so you could, for example, buy a product of $ 1 dollar and take the Nuggets

Keep in mind that nuggets could be a great addition to a salad or burger, or you could even eat them on their own and pay just for the drink.

Obviously, since you will have to download the application, You can only take advantage of this promotion once when using the Wendy’s app. However, once you have the app, you will find many other offers that appear on a regular basis right there. That includes free Frostys drinks every Friday this month, for example.

Those Wendy’s in-app deals include free delivery through July 1 with no minimum order required. There are also discounts on children’s food, a promotion to buy a Premium hamburger and get the second for $ 1, as well as free Pub Fries when you make an in-app purchase.

So now you know, if you really like nuggets a lot and don’t want to spend a lot on them to enjoy them, then you might want to take advantage of this Wendy’s promotion to satisfy your craving without greatly affecting your finances.

