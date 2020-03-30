The “We the Handsome” star also modeled in a bikini during her quarantine

The actress Wendy Braga has more than half a million followers in Instagram, who are pleased with publications full of good humor and sensuality; Now, he released a riddle to his fans via video.

Welcome to this magical and blessed day ☀️ A king who did not believe in the goodness of God had a servant who said to him in all situations: “My king, do not be discouraged because everything that God does is perfect, He is not wrong! ” One day they went hunting and a wild beast attacked the king. His servant managed to kill the animal, but could not prevent the king from losing a finger. Furious and without showing gratitude for having been saved, the king said: “Is God good? If He were good I would not have been attacked and lost my finger !!! ” The servant barely replied: “My king, despite all these things, I can only tell you that God is good, and He knows the reason for all things. What God does is perfect. He is never wrong !!! ” Outraged at the answer, the king ordered his servant to be seized. Some time later the king went out for another hunt and was captured by savages who made human sacrifices. At the altar, ready to sacrifice it, the savages perceived that the victim did not have one of the fingers and released it since he was not perfect to be offered to the gods. When he returned to the palace, he sent his servant to be released and he received him affectionately saying: “My servant, God was really good to me! I escaped being sacrificed by the savages precisely for not having a finger !!!… ..More, I have a doubt: If God is so good, why did He allow you who defend him so much to be imprisoned? ” Responding the servant said: “My king, if I had gone with you on that hunt, I would have been sacrificed in his place since I am not missing any finger, so remember: everything that God does is perfect, He is never wrong! ” Many times we complain about life and the apparently bad things that happen to us, forgetting that nothing is by chance and that everything has a purpose. Every morning offer your day to the Lord Jesus. Ask God to inspire your thoughts, guide your actions, appease your feelings and fear nothing because GOD NEVER MISTAKES !!!!! 2 Samuel 22:31 “As for God, his way is perfect, and the Word of Jehovah is finished. Shield is to all who hope in Him. ” # Reflection #Biblia #GodisGood #WendyBraga #ValledeBravo #God #Bible #OnTime 👙 by @azulcaribemx

In the clip, Wendy appears walking on the beach wearing her hips, wearing a tight black bathing suit; she wrote the message “Let’s travel through places and times … do you recognize this beach?” The funny thing is that his fans dedicated themselves to admire the beauty of the actress, and only one suspected that it could be Huatulco.

Wendy Braga is currently in Valle de Bravo, and took the opportunity to record himself wearing a small bikini; in recent days he devoted himself to supplying the hosts of the television program “Tell me now”, getting good reviews.

