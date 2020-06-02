Monday June 01, 2020

After the recent confirmation that the Milan Coliseum will be demolished to transform itself from scratch, at Prensaf Fútbol we decided to put together a list of other historical stadiums in Europe that ran with the same fate as this Italian venue.

Starting from scratch. That is the idea that the Italian government and the Milan authorities have with the San Siro. The historic venue with a capacity for 80,018 spectators and where both Inter and Milan play their home games, will be demolished to make way for a new venue in keeping with the times.

San Siro is not the first, nor surely it will be the last, classic football stadium that suffers this fate. It seems to be part of the life cycle of sports venues, where one day it will be time to say goodbye forever. In Soccer press We decided to put together a list of 5 other historic European fields that were reduced to rubble, to make way for totally new structures.

1. DELLE ALPI (TURIN)

Without the need to move from Italy, we found an iconic and fairly recent case. The Stadio Delle Alpi, where Juventus and Torino once played their home games, had a total capacity of 71,012 spectators, had a short life, but full of historical moments.

This venue was inaugurated on May 31, 1990, a few days after the start of the Italian World Cup, the stadium’s raison d’être. But Delle Alpi was too big a stadium for the number of people who went to watch football in Turin. In addition, the distance that the stands had from the field made it an unfriendly space.

This led the Juventus leadership to move so that the stadium was demolished, something that was finally accomplished in 2009. In its place, the current Juventus Stadium was built, a venue with a capacity for 41,475 people and which was inaugurated in 2011.

While playing at home on this court, Juventus managed to lift five Serie A titles, in addition to the two leagues that were taken from them due to their participation in the ‘Calciopoli’ corruption scandal, during the 2004/05 and 2005 seasons / 06. During this time Torino did not win any trophies, but both teams managed to compete in the 2006/07 Serie B season at this stadium.

2. WEMBLEY STADIUM (LONDON)

If there is a stadium that deserves to be called historical, it was the Wembley. Despite the fact that in this place there is a new enclosure with the same name, the historical burden of the original construction is difficult to erase. They didn’t nickname it ‘La Casa del Fútbol’ for nothing.

As the main sports venue in London and with capacity for 100,000 people, Wembley not only gained relevance in the world of football, but also represented a meeting place in English culture. Major events such as the Live Aid concert (1985), the tribute to the memory of Freddie Mercury and the Summerslam event of the WWE (1992), among many other non-soccer events gathered here.

Limiting ourselves only to soccer, Wembley was the place where up to five European Cup finals were played, in addition to serving as the venue for the 1972 and 1996 Euro Cup. But without a doubt, the most important event that Wembley lived as the venue was the final of the 1966 World Cup, in which England became champion for the first and only time in its history.

Following its demolition in 2002, the plan to have a new Wembley for the London 2012 Olympics was loosely accomplished. On March 23, 2007 the new Wembley Stadium was inaugurated and in its short history, it has already received two Champions League finals and the final of the Olympic Games soccer tournament. In addition, he received the historic first game of the American Football League (NFL) that was played outside of American territory, in October 2007.

3. WHITE HART LANE (LONDON)

Not far from Wembley stood another of the many colossi in which football was played in London. White Hart Lane did not receive as much international recognition, but for Tottenham it was their home for almost 118 years. A stadium with a capacity of 36,243 people, in which the ‘Hotspurs’ played their home games from 1899 until their demolition in 2017.

With a design much closer to the classic English stadiums, White Hart Lane underwent several modifications throughout its history, which allowed its attendance record to be 75,038 in 1938, in a duel between Tottenham and Sunderland. The expansion of the club in this century forced them to find a new home. And although the option to play at Wembley always existed, the board chose to build their own stadium.

Based on the foundations of White Hart Lane, Tottenham built its current stadium, Tottenham Spurs Stadium. With a capacity of 62,062 spectators, it better responds to the demands of a team that already belongs to the world soccer elite. Opened in 2019, its construction began while the old stadium still existed, which is why the images of matches in which the cranes could be seen in the background are remembered.

4. SAN MAMÉS (BILBAO)

If England had its soccer cathedral, Spain could not be left behind. All the mysticism that surrounds Athletic Bilbao as a club could be summed up in the history of San Mamés. With seats for 39,750 spectators, this venue has the particularity of having been the only stadium that received matches from all seasons of the Spanish League, until its demolition in 2013.

San Mamés saw Athletic Bilbao grow as one of the great teams in Spain. Maintaining most of its original characteristics, the venue had to be modified a lot to be able to serve as the venue for the 1982 World Cup. In that tournament it received Group D matches, where England, France, Kuwait and the extinct Czechoslovakia played.

As a declining giant, Athletic Bilbao has failed to win more than a title since the closure of its classic venue. The last time San Mamés welcomed his club with a trophy under his arm was in 1984, almost 30 years before its demolition.

The similarities to Wembley in terms of historical relevance also transcended the name. The new construction also bears the name of San Mamés, and was opened in 2013 with a capacity for 53,331 people.

5. VICENTE CALDERÓN (MADRID)

“I am going to the Manzanares, to the Vicente Calderón Stadium” reads the hymn of the painting “mattress”, made famous by the voice of Joaquín Sabina. On one side of the Manzanares River, this redoubt was built that welcomed Atlético de Madrid for more than five decades. Since its inauguration in 1966, it has risen as one of the largest sports venues in Spain, with a capacity of 54,907 people.

Vicente Calderón’s architecture had the particular Grada Preferencia, the last part of the stadium to be completed and where the club’s administrative offices were located. La Grada Preferencia was totally separated from the rest of the stands and was the closest place to the River.

At the soccer level, Calderón hosted three games of the 1982 World Cup, receiving the teams from France, Austria and Northern Ireland. Furthermore, despite the existence of the Santiago Bernabéu, this venue was used for many massive concerts, including those by such popular artists as Guns N ‘Roses, Rolling Stones, U2 and Shakira.

Due to a sponsorship agreement signed by Atlético de Madrid and the Mahou beer company, the idea of ​​a change of venue was already present in the club since 2007. Finally, the Calderón was demolished in 2017, the last match played here being the 2016/17 Copa del Rey final, where Barcelona was crowned champion. Since 2017, the ‘mattress box’ has played its home matches at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, several kilometers from its former headquarters.

