Welsh Association denounces racist abuse against players on social media

03/28/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

The Welsh Football Association (FAW) has denounced in a statement the racist abuses received on social networks by the players of the national team after the friendly match played this Saturday against Mexico in Cardiff.

“Racism and all forms of discriminatory behavior are completely unacceptable and the FAW completely condemns it,” the statement said. “FAW is in dialogue with South Wales police to ensure that this type of abhorrent behavior is reported and investigated, “he says in his writing.

“FAW joins other national clubs and associations to urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to take stronger, more effective action and urgent against this despicable behavior, “he says.