We’ll see more of Isaiah Bradley in the future of Falcon & Winter Soldier

The Serie “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is bringing several new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of them was Isaiah Bradley, in the comics the first black Captain America. A character who has only appeared in one episode, but who curiously remembered yesterday in the trailer dedicated to the last two remaining episodes of the series, this Friday and next week.

Taking into account what this character means, and how the issue of racism was more or less present at the beginning of the series, the return of Isaiah was to be expected, and this has been confirmed by Marvel, anticipating that “there is more to come.” of the character in the future of the series.

In an interview with Vanity Fair on their Still Watching podcast, the Marvel Studios producer Nate moore was asked about the inclusion of this character, starting first by knowing who came up with the idea of ​​placing Isaiah Bradley as part of the plot. Nate Moore was quick to credit Malcolm Spellman, the showrunner and lead writer for the series.

It was Malcolm. He said, ‘I want to do this, what do you think of this? I know it was a controversial comic. ‘ And I told him it would be great. Bradley is amazing.

Moore went on to talk about how he likes the character of Isaiah Bradley and that he had read his debut comic, “Truth: Red, White & Black”, which is bringing Panini to Spain this June. He admits that he did not like the comic very much but he did like his idea, and he believed that it could fit very well into the main theme of the series, which is Cap’s legacy and shield.

I read ‘Truth: Red, White, and Black’ a long time ago. I didn’t think the comic was great, but the idea was. And I think Malcolm was very smart in thinking about how to anchor that story into the overall fabric of the show. [La trama] it’s really about the legacy, right? It is about what is the legacy of Cap’s shield, and the type of America. I think if there is a general theme, or an idea, of the series, it wants to question that, and it is that legacy for everyone. And everyone is going to see that legacy differently. “

However, the Isaiah Bradley we met in the second episode is very different from his comic book counterpart. In fact, his participation in both could not be more different. Moore broke it down.

Isaiah Bradley in the MCU version, in which Carl Lumbley has done a fantastic job, is a more vocal participant in that conversation than he was in the books. Because he was a vegetable, and he was infantilized, and in a way all his will had been taken away from him. Malcolm gave him back all his action skills, and now he’s a character who can really have a conversation about what the series is about.

Moore continued, explaining how all of this affects Sam Wilson and his journey, revealing that there is “more to come” from Isaiah’s story.

And the things that I think are subconscious in the character of Sam really weigh, Isaiah manages to make them conscious, he manages to bring them to light. And I think that is a very important character, and there is more to come, but I think that’s why the inclusion of Isaiah Bradley was so great. And again, all the credit goes to Malcolm for advocating for it.

It should be remembered that in the comics, Isaiah is the grandfather of Elijah Bradley, who ends up becoming the superhero Patriot and is part of the Young Avengers group, an alignment that everything points to we will see debut in the next few years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

Via information | Still Watching ‘podcast