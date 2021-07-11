Well-known programs with more than 20 years that you did not know that continue to work in Windows 10 | Technology

Technology is a very treacherous industry, as soon as you are on top of the world a new program is presented that makes you fall into oblivion. Many of the computer programs that were the most used decades ago have disappeared, but others try to resist by reinventing themselves.

To record and share music on CDs, chat with colleagues, edit home videos, or design artwork. Take a look at the programs we used 20 years ago It is a very instructive trip to the past, which reminds us how much things have changed in this time.

With this list we can relive those years in which the internet was pedals and we needed to download everything to save it on floppy disks or CDs because the cloud was just a mass of vapor suspended in the air. Those years when the entertainment and art industry fought against online piracy.

It is very important to keep our PC optimized, in good physical condition, but at the same time it is a delicate operation that can completely ruin it.

You may no longer need them, but simply out of nostalgia to recover a good memory of childhood and youth, it is worth reviewing those programs that we depended on so much 20 years ago and on which we can dust them so we can use them once more, because they are still alive.

Some have reinvented themselves, while others persist in their more classic style. You remember them?

Napster

Talking about music over the internet is now very common, but part of this market has its origins in Napster, the first great P2P exchange service that stood out at the beginning of the century. Created in 1999, this program made it possible to download MP3 files very easily.

Music was downloaded from the computer and the service was decentralized, it was one of the first to use the P2P protocol. In a few years it grew like foam and It reached 20 million daily active users.

Napster’s success lay in being able to get the song you liked the most, without having to pay for the entire disk that that song was on. Streaming services like Spotify picked up that witness, but avoiding much of the controversy over piracy and copyright infringement that Napster has always faced.

With the arrival of streaming, Napster lost its strength, but it had already managed to open the way for many other services such as eMule or Limewire. Its founder, Sean Parker, after becoming one of the great enemies of the music industry, switched sides and has dedicated himself to creating anti-piracy technologies. At the same time, Napster decided to reinvent itself so as not to die and became a streaming platform proud to be “100% legal” and with applications for Windows, iPhone and Android.

Winamp

Winamp is a symbol of the 2000s, the program with which many listened to MP3 music that they saved on their computers. It was the direct competitor of Windows Media Player and the songs came from Napster, the perfect combo that has gone down in history as a memory.

It was an easy-to-use program, with which users could create their own playlists and play with the equalizer, even change the interface colors. Now everything is given to us by streaming platforms.

Still, it has also stood the test of time and is available for the most nostalgic. For years, the only news that came from this player spoke of the purchase of the company, until the arrival of a new version was announced. Winamp 5.8 was a long time coming, but is now available on the web for anyone to download.

Even they came to launch an Android version in 2010 with the idea of ​​fighting in the streaming music market. The attempt did not work and Winamp was waiting for users to remember it in its PC version.

ICQ

From the world of streaming, we move on to the beginnings of messaging applications, the chats that made their way to apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, to later be replaced by these new programs. ICQ is still alive, although in the background.

ICQ appeared in 1996 and you can be proud to be one of the pioneers in this market, you could even claim to be the creator of many of the options we use so much in today’s mobile messaging applications. Group chats, emojis and blocking of unwanted contacts were already used before WhatsApp, although the youngest do not remember it.

Like the previous softwares, ICQ has tried to renew itself and adapt to the new times, but without the success of then. You can find it available for Windows, Linux, MacOS and Android or iOS. You can even use the web version.

Paint

Of all the programs on this list, Paint is one of the ones that has most survived the passage of time and not because it has been modernized, but rather that it has managed to maintain the same original style and continue to have the support of the public. Although the market has become much more competitive and rich thanks to programs like Photoshop, Canvas, BuFunky or Gimp, this program continues to suffer and remain true to itself, which is very difficult in the digital world.

Introduced in the 1990s under the name Paintbrush on Windows 1.0. With Windows 95 it changed to the current name and became the most popular free edition program. People of all ages spent hours editing photographs, making drawings or posters to present work in class. And if the result was a churro, it is not because of the program, since it has been shown that it is complete enough to allow making works as spectacular as those of this 90-year-old artist.

In 2017, Microsoft tried to ditch Paint to make way for Paint 3D, but public opinion convinced the company to change plans and keep both programs. One is the classic version with almost the same design as since its inception, while the other is more focused on 3D editing.

This is how this editing program has been maintained to this day, which is still there for anyone who needs it or wants to put their skills as an artist to the test.

7zip

We now have a large number of platforms on which to store files in the cloud and share them with other people. The high connection speed also favors the movement of large documents without costing us an afternoon of waiting.

However, before this was unthinkable, the low connection and the mail systems made it very difficult to transfer large files over the Internet and the floppy disks or pendrives were not very large either. In this situation, file compression programs such as 7zip became popular, competing with programs such as WinZip or WinRar.

It was a market with many fluctuations in which the different options gained and lost followers from time to time, struggling to stay in the highest position. The truth is that 7zip was one of the best options.

This app for unzipping files is open source, free and effective. It can still be downloaded from their website for devices with Windows 10 or Linux.

Nero Burning ROM

Some may have already erased it from their memory, but Nero is still the company that wants to cover it all. Nero AG was and continues to be a German IT solutions company that decided to name itself after Nero, the Roman emperor, and use the burning colosseum as a symbol, recalling the atrocity that this leader committed by burning the city of Rome in 64AD. ., a most bizarre marketing decision.

Regardless of the humor of its founders, the company has hosted countless shows over the years. One of the best known is Nero Burning ROM, released in 1997 and which is still available in the Microsoft Store.

Nero Burning ROM was a benchmark at that time for burn CDs and DVDs. The passage of time banished disk drives from computers, but that has not stopped this brand that has come to present video editing programs, backup systems, tools to share files between various devices.

The list of applications and programs for mobiles, tablets and computers is long and they are still there, waiting for us to download them and go back to betting on them for any system or solution that we need in our team.