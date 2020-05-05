By Sebastian Quiroz

Due to the global situation caused by COVID-19, Xbox It has seen the need to reorganize its announcement calendar in a year as important as 2020. In a recent statement, the company has revealed “Xbox 20/20 ”, a program dedicated to revealing new information about Xbox Game Pass, Project xCloud, Xbox Game Studios and, of course, Xbox Series X less so for the rest of 2020.

“Xbox 20/20” will kick off on May 7 with an Inside Xbox dedicated to displaying gameplay on Xbox Series X by third parties. This includes the first look at Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Similarly, we will see some games using Smart DeliveryWhich allows Xbox One titles to harness the power of the next generation and run at up to 4K and 120fps.

On the other hand, in July Xbox will be dedicated to reveal information about the games in development at Xbox Game Studiosas well as a brand new ad. No further details on this event have been provided at this time, although we will most likely see something during the Summer Game Fest.

Xbox has made it clear that they are doing everything possible to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite in the holiday 2020 season. Similarly, have reiterated their commitment to bring Xbox Game Studios experiences to PC thanks to Xbox Game Pass from day oneThis includes games like Halo Infinite, Wasteland 3, Minecraft Dungeons, and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

We can enjoy the next Inside Xbox on May 7 at 10:00 am (Mexico City time) on sites like Mixer, YouTube and Twitch, and experience it in different languages, including Spanish.

Via: Xbox

