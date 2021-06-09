Welcome to Washington Heights! Tourism campaign launched for the iconic Latino neighborhood



The Washington Heights neighborhood in Upper Manhattan is the heart of the Dominican community in New York City.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario NY

The New York City reopening process is going from strength to strength, and Mayor Bill de Blasio insists this will be “New York’s summer.” And one of the goals that the municipal administration has set is to attract the largest number of national tourists to the Big Apple, for which several new initiatives are being launched, such as Guided tours of the iconic Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights, which will coincide with the premiere of the film ‘In The Heights’.

Like it is projected on the new film by Lin-Manuel Miranda that will be released next Thursday, June 10, the City wants visitors, not just nationals but New Yorkers themselves, to experience how the streets of the neighborhood that is home to the Dominican community “come to life.”

“Now that this great movie opens this week right here, New York City is partnering with Warner Bros to launch a tourism campaign for tourists to go to Washington Heights and experience the amazing energy of that neighborhood, ”announced Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday.

The tour will take visitors to locations featured in the film such as J. Hood Wright Park and the 191st Street Subway Station, but will also show off places that were part of the ‘behind the scene’ that were used during the filming of the film.

“Go see the movie, of course, but also go see reality. Go to the restaurants, feel the culture of the amazing people of Washington Heights. So, there will now be opportunities through this campaign for people to get to know one of the best neighborhoods in this city, “added the president, informing that those interested in obtaining more information can visit the page: nycgo.com

“This is a really important moment in our recovery and Lin Manuel Miranda wanted to make sure that In the Heights really was something for everyone. The community will be involved in the premiere, it will be very, very exciting ”, emphasized the Mayor.

The Councilor of Dominican origin Ydanis Rodríguez also invited to visit the Latino neighborhoods of the five counties, so you can see, as ‘In The Heights’ shows, how this city is moving forward. “In Upper Manhattan, in Washington Heights, through dance, art, music, we are telling a story of hope. As we had 125 homicides in the 90s, a community of working people who live here was not treated with respect, but this is not the case anymore ”.

Ydanis said with enthusiasm from the Quisqueya square: “We are a group of people who work very hard every day, to support our families, and we are more than merengue and bachata, we are the value of people who work hard.”

‘Latino Experience in NYC’

And at the same time that Washington Heights will be promoted, too another campaign called ‘Latino Experience in New York City’ will be launched, than looking to show visitors the different Latino neighborhoods in the five boroughs to highlight the heritage, culture, arts, music, food throughout this city.

De Blasio explained that it will seek to “get tourists who return more and more now to get involved in our Latino communities and experience everything we have to offer.”

The announcements of these tourist campaigns are given at a time when New York City is experiencing a faster-than-expected recovery in one of the key sectors of the tourism industry, the hotel industry, with more than 72% of hotel occupancy last weekend, informed the Mayor.