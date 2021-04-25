Welcome to the “too big to rule” of big technology

The famous phrase “too big to fall” (in Spanish, “too big to fail”) today has become “Too big to rule”, that is to say, “too big to govern”. The arrival of Biden to the US presidency marked a new era of regulations and it seems that the crypto industry will not be the only one that could fall from grace under new rules.

An event occurred last week that few have noticed: the US Senate voted in favor of the Gary Gensler’s nomination as chairman of the main financial regulator of the country, the famous SEC. Aside from being a professor of blockchain technology at MIT and a former president of the US CFTC, Gensler served as a regulator of the derivatives business after the 2008 financial crisis.

Democrats are calling on the SEC to strengthen its oversight of big financial firms after a series of high-profile scandals. At the same time, Gensler promised to focus on bitcoin and crypto-ETF. Therefore, we may soon see the introduction of tighter control of cryptocurrencies.

Another key issue that could have gone unnoticed was the Antitrust Law Enforcement and Competition Reform bill in the US. This law is intended to make it harder for large companies to get merger approvals and it will give more power to regulators like the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice.

The bill also prohibits dominant companies from conduct that puts competitors at a disadvantage. Without a doubt, this change would be particularly damaging in dynamic markets such as the technology sector, where it is unpredictable which disruption can gain popularity or fundamentally change the market.

Large tech companies are likely to undergo major changes over the next few years

Along with that, Senator Josh Hawley this week proposed a bill, called the ‘Bust Up Big Tech Act,’ to “bust” big technology. According to him, “Big tech companies like Google and Amazon have been spoiled by Washington politicians for years. This treatment has allowed them to accumulate colossal amounts of power that used to censor political opinions with which they disagree and exclude competitors who offer consumers an alternative to the status quo. “

The bill would also give the power to monitor compliance with the law to the Federal Trade Commission. In the event that this is violated, both the state attorneys general and citizens could sue the company non-compliant.

Does this mean it’s the end of big tech companies? Obviously not, but they are likely to undergo major changes over the next few years. The only question is: Who will pay in the end: consumers, employees, or companies?

*** Igor Kuchma is an analyst at Trading View