At LEVELUP we have lived through several stages, all with a clear focus: concentrating our efforts on raising the YouTube channel, redesigning the page to offer better functionality, improving the quality of our editorial content and presenting relevant and attractive information. Change and improvements have always been an important part of these processes, but the component that moves us the most, the fundamental thing in everything we undertake as a team, is our community.

At LEVEL UP we have always had close and close contact with our readers, our users and, although in recent times we have not been able to make face-to-face meetings to play and live together as has happened before, we look for other ways to be close. Initially, we have created content to be able to be close to our users during this stage of social distancing, for example, in Bunker; We have also looked for platforms where we can live day to day with users and followers, such as Discord. However … the most important thing was missing: turning to see the house itself.

The most important thing has always been our community

With this in mind, we have worked to launch a new improved forum system, and to offer options that the community has long requested. In our new forums we will have a ranking system in which users will advance and level up as they make contributions and receive recognition from the community. We all started out as Marios Verdes and we will all progress together on the journey to reach the top, passing by Rat Boy, Pro Gamer, Hardcore Gamer and more.

This new system will allow us to do many things and little by little we will discover its potential as a community, so we invite you to enter and check the galleries, the blogs and the articles section. We promise that we will be very aware of these last sections, since the activity of the community and its enormous capacity to generate opinions and points of view will be the seedbed for future generations of LEVEL UPeros. Everything is new, we are facing virgin territory and you will be the first to populate each of the sections … Go ahead!

Something important that we ask of you is that you please check the Code of Conduct; This way we will avoid friction and common problems of a new system. We invite you to immerse yourself in this new experience and start exploring and exploiting the potential of our new Forums. Welcome! This is all for you!