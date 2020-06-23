Starzplay has released the trailer and poster for ‘P-Valley’, new original series that will premiere next Sunday, July 12 throughout Europe, Latin America and Japan, simultaneously with the United States and after the final chapter of the first season of ‘Hightown’.

At the bottom of the Mississippi Delta, a harsh place for human existence where beauty can be hard to find, is an oasis of sand and glitter. This hour-long Southern drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a small strip club that could become something « and of the characters who come through its doors: The hopeful, the lost, the broken, the players, the handsome and the damned.

Trap music and film noir merge in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when people in a small town dream beyond the limits set by typical supermarkets such as Piggly Wiggly and pawn shops.

The series is based on the work ‘Pussy Valley’ Katori Hall, also creator, showrunner and executive producer of this fiction starring Brandee Evans as Mercedes, Nicco Annan as Uncle Clifford, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson as Autumn Night, Skyler Joy as Gidget, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil ‘Murda , Parker Sawyers as Andre, Harriett D. Foy as Pastor Woodbine, Tyler Lepley as Diamond, and Dan J. Johnson as Corbin.

Lastly, the series has been directed entirely by women, these being Karena Evans (responsible for its first episode), Kimberly Peirce, Millicent Shelton, Tamra Davis, Geeta V. Patel, Tasha Smith, Sydney Freeland and Barbara Brown.

Click here to watch it on YouTube.

You can find this and other trailers on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos from the web.