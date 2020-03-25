Starzplay, Starz’s international streaming service, today released the first poster and the first trailer for ‘Hightown’, a new original series of eight episodes that will premiere on Sunday, May 17 in the US. and Canada, by the hand of Starz, and throughout Europe and Latin America by the hand of Starzplay.

‘Hightown’ It is set in the iconic Cape Cod, and follows the journey of a woman who while trying to stay sober will intertwine her experiences with the beginning of a murder investigation. Jackie Quiones, a tormented and addicted agent of the National Fisheries Service, sees how her life is complicated when she discovers a body on the beach, in what seems to be another victim of the drug epidemic that is raging the Cape Cod area.

As a result of this trauma and its consequences, Jackie takes the first steps to try to stay sober and away from addictions, until she is convinced that it is up to her to solve the murder.

The ongoing conflict with Sergeant Ray Abruzzo (James Badge Dale), an obsessed but effective member of the Cape Cod Inter-Agency Narcotics Unit, will lead Jackie to loop several times. And she wouldn’t do it alone, since Ray would also cross more red lines than she ever thought she would, for the sake of solving the case.

Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood are also part of the cast for this series created and produced by Rebecca Cutter (‘Gotham’) featuring Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Kristie Anne Reed and Ellen H. Schwartz as executive producers.

Oscar-nominated director of photography Rachel Morrison (‘Black Panther’, ‘Dope’, ‘Fruitvale Station’) takes over the direction of the first two episodes of this series that had been selected to participate in South by Southwest Austin, Texas.

