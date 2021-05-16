Welcome to Calvary. ‘Blindspotting’ poster and trailer

Starzplay presents the official trailer and poster of ‘Blindspotting’, a new television series created by Rafael Casal (‘The Carpenter Bird’) and Daveed Diggs (‘Snowpiercer’). This new Starz original series will premiere worldwide on Sunday, June 13, in regards to Europe, Latin America and Japan from Starzplay.

‘Blindspotting’ takes up the story six months later from the 2018 film -indita in our country- and focuses on Ashley, who is riding the crest of a middle-class life in Oakland until Miles, her partner of 12 years and father of her son, is suddenly imprisoned, dropping her in a chaotic and humorous existential crisis when she is forced to move in with Miles’ mother and stepsister.

The series stars Jasmine Cephas Jones as “Ashley”; Benjamin Turner as “Earl”, just out of jail, wears a surveillance anklet and just tries to kill time and go unnoticed; Candace Nicholas-Lippman as “Janelle”, Ashley’s close friend who has just returned to the neighborhood after spending many years in Bali; Jaylen Barron as “Trish”, Miles’s stepsister, who could be wilder than him; Atticus Woodward as “Sean,” the sweet, smart and energetic son of Ashley and Miles; Helen Hunt as “Rainey”, Miles’s mother, who has very strong opinions and believes that family is above all else; and Rafael Casal, who returns to play “Miles”, Ashley’s partner of 12 years and father of her son.

Snoot Entertainment’s Jess Wu Calder and Keith Calder (‘A Night in Miami …’, ‘Anomalisa’) join Casal and Diggs as executive producers on the series after the quartet spent nearly a decade working to give life to the feature film. Also executive producers are Emily Gerson Saines, Ken Lee and Tim Palen of Barnyard Projects.

The series is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.

