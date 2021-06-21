Welcome summer: the DGT reveals where the radars will be with which it will monitor you

For many it is the worst day of the week, but this Monday comes hand in hand with good news: it is June 21 and summer officially begins. Or what is the same: a period that invites you to rest, but the DGT does not understand relaxation. At least as far as compliance is concerned. Once again, the focus has been on controlling speed limits: The DGT has revealed where the radars will be with which it will monitor you. The objective is none other than to reduce the number of accidents at a time of year in which displacements are increased. Something to which we must add another factor: the coronavirus has made Spaniards choose private transport as the first option to reach their holiday destinations. Therefore, the more cars there are on the road, the greater the possibility of an incident.

#DGT controls #road speed using different methods and devices, in different locations: gantries, poles, side cabs, vehicles, tripod, section️ / ud83d / udc41️⚠️ / ud83d / udc49 https://t.co/OSZwgREJTd Because speed aggravates claims. # MejorMásDespacio / ud83d / udc9f pic.twitter.com/yOgGMyDsyT – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) June 13, 2021

A probability that grows when drivers violate speed limits. It is true that there are several circumstances that influence these situations, but not respecting the established maximums for each road it has become, year after year, one of the main. This is why the DGT has deployed its entire arsenal and has reported on this on its social networks: there will be “different methods and devices in different locations: gantries, poles, side cabins, vehicles, tripod and section.”

The new DGT radars for this summer

Thus, we are not only going to repair the different types of cinemometers that we will come across this summer. We are also going to explain how the DGT radars work.

Gantry radar

They are the ones that are located in the arches located above the road: the same ones that are equipped with traffic lights or direction signs. They have an antenna that fires a signal against moving vehicles and returns to the device: with the variation in the frequency of the wave, the speed is calculated.

Pole radars and side cabins

We are talking about the devices located on the sides of the road. Its operation can be like those of a gantry, launching a signal, or laser: emit a series of oblique light beams to the road and when a vehicle interrupts them, it measures their speed.

Radars in vehicles

They are the devices that are installed in patrol vehicles and can work both static and moving.

Tripod Radars

They are the kinemometers located on the side of the roads. Unlike the pole or cabinets, they are operated by agents of traffic.

Section radars

Count on two or more machine vision cameras that are located at the beginning and at the end of a section. In this way, they calculate the average speed of the vehicle and know if it has respected the established limit.