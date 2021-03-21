Welcome back to the FPC: Jeison Lucumí scored his first goal with América de Cali 2021 Five minutes in Manizales were enough to make his debut in the ‘Escarlatas’ networks Colombian league

By date number 13 of the BetPlay Dimayor League 2021-l, América de Cali had to visit Once Caldas in Palogrande Manizales, in search of three points that ratify it among the eight and with the intention of ending a streak of more than 10 years without winning in the capital of Caldas.

About 5 minutes into the first half, America wove a three-pass play that ended in the first goal of the night. Luis Paz recovered the ball and immediately passed it to Santiago Moreno who was in the middle line of the field in the right sector.

Later he began a parade in search of the rival goal, once he reached the bottom line, Moreno took a pass at ground level for Jeison Stiven Lucumí to score his first goal in a new stage with the ‘Mechita’.