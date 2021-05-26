Welcome again. Triler of ‘Escape Room 2: You Die to Get Out’

Sony Pictures presents the official trailer for ‘Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out‘, second installment of the enigmatic and incipient franchise based on the game of “escape room” whose now first installment, released at the beginning of 2019, was not but that nothing bad.

Six people will find themselves unexpectedly locked in a new series of “escape rooms”, gradually revealing what they have in common to survive and discovering that they had all played the game before. As without going any further the characters played by Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, protagonists (and survivors) of the original film.

Directed again by Adam Robitel, the film will hit theaters across Spain on July 30, three weeks before another long-awaited sequel to a horror film distributed by Sony Pictures, ‘Don’t breathe 2‘.

