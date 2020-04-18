BRASÍLIA – Even with the recommendation of health authorities for social isolation to be maintained, with the objective of combating the advancement of covid-19, the Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, positioned himself this Saturday in favor of back to school and said that universities that are holding classes will be awarded.

Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão

In a post on Twitter in which the minister guarantees that there will be a National High School Exam (Enem), an internet user questioned about the universities that are standing still. “University autonomy … However, those who are teaching classes will receive more resources and will be awarded. There is tares and there is wheat …”, replied Weintraub.

The head of the portfolio also encouraged students to organize themselves to pressure deans and directors for distance classes. “Standing students must organize and put pressure on deans / principals for distance learning. You are adults! Fight for your future!”

In other responses to the functioning of private schools, Weintraub quoted governors more than once. “I try to help, however, some governors stopped Brazil,” he said.

The president of the Education Commission of the Chamber, deputy Pedro Cunha Lima (PSDB-PB), disagrees with the minister. “It is a very delicate criterion because universities that are not taking classes are for an obvious reason, which is to combat this crisis and to reduce the number of deaths,” he said. “We must have an understanding that those who are staying at home do not stay because they want to. I disagree with this criterion and defend those who stopped activities,” he said. “Nobody is a chase for trying to save lives,” he added.

Congresswoman Tabata Amaral (PDT-SP) also criticized the minister’s post. “By refusing to postpone the Enem test and threatening the universities, saying that those who are maintaining classes will receive more resources, what he is doing is again being completely irresponsible and demonstrating his great lack of knowledge of the reality of Brazil “, said.

For her, it is precisely universities with fewer resources that will need more support from MEC to find remote education solutions. “So, instead of talking nonsense on Twitter, he should be sitting, talking by videoconference with state, municipal secretaries and deans to find solutions,” he said.

