BRASILIA – The Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, guaranteed this Saturday (18) that the National High School Exam (Enem) will be held this year and that the government will appeal the decision of the Federal Court of São Paulo, which determined that the Ministry of Education (MEC) change the examination schedule due to the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

Abraham Weintraub, Minister of Education

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

“Brazil cannot stop! More than 3,200,000 Brazilians have requested exemption from the Enem 2020 fee (not to pay to take the exam). 70% made the order by cell phone (smartphone). Over 2,100,000 of the orders already were analyzed and granted! WILL HAVE ENEM! “, wrote the minister on his Twitter.

BRAZIL CANNOT STOP! More than 3,200,000 Brazilians requested exemption from the Enem 2020 fee (not to pay to take the exam). 70% made the order by cell phone (smartphone). Over 2,100,000 of the orders have already been analyzed and granted! WILL HAVE ENEM! – Abraham Weintraub (@AbrahamWeint) April 18, 2020

In response to questions from his followers, the minister said that they are trying, like last year, to legally prevent Enem, but that the government will appeal. “They will try to prevent it legally, just like last year,” wrote Weintraub.

The author of yesterday’s decision in São Paulo, Judge Marisa Claudia Gonçalves Cucio, responded to a request made in public civil action by the Public Defender’s Office, which maintained that the serious public health problem led to the closure of schools and the suspension of face-to-face classes, with greater losses for public school students. In the decision, the judge asks for an adaptation of the new timetable to the “reality of the school year”.

The application of the printed tests is scheduled to take place on the 1st and 8th of November. On Friday (17), the MEC announced the change of the date of digital tests – which will be done for the first time this year, by one hundred thousand candidates.

The MEC reported on Friday night that it had responded to requests made by students when changing the date of application of the first digital version of Enem. The initial forecast of 11 and 18 October was changed to 22 and 29 November. “It is a challenging year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, this is not what will make us lose the year. We cannot leave a whole generation of doctors, nurses, engineers and teachers behind. It makes no sense”, Minister Weintraub said in yesterday’s note.

Many followers also questioned the minister on Twitter about back to school in schools across the country and some complained that the situation is dramatic and many parents have no one to leave their children with. “I agree. The situation is dramatic. I have asked the state secretaries for this. The final word is from the governor …”, replied the minister. To a netizen who asked about federal universities that were also without classes, the minister replied: “University autonomy … However, those that are teaching classes will receive more resources and will be awarded. There is tares and there is wheat …”

See more:



See too:

Number of coronavirus deaths may be more than 10 times higher in Ecuador province

.