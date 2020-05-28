The Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub, again compared the action of the Federal Police in the fake news inquiry with the regime Nazi. This Thursday morning, 28, Weintraub posted on social media a photo of Nazi military personnel pointing guns at a group of Jews with a message comparing the scene to Brazil today.

Photo: Marcelo Camargo / Agência Brasil / Estadão Content

“First, they locked us at home. Then, honest Brazilians looking for work were handcuffed. Yesterday, 29 families had their homes violated! At gunpoint, parents saw their scared children and women having computers and cell phones seized! What’s the next step? “wrote the minister.

The text is a clear re-reading of the text “And there is no one left”, by the Lutheran pastor Martin Niemoller. “First, the Nazis came to pick up the communists, but, as I was not a communist, I shut up. Then, they came to pick up the Jews, but, as I was not a Jew, I didn’t protest. So, they came to pick up the unionists, but, as I was not a union member, I shut up. So they came to pick up Catholics and, as I was a Protestant, I shut up. So when they came to pick me up … there was no one left to protest, “says the German text .

It is not the first time that Weintraub has compared the PF operation to episodes linked to the holocaust. On Wednesday, 27, the minister wrote that the day of the operation would be remembered as “the night of the Brazilian Crystals”. Night of the Crystals this is how the night of 9 November 1938 became known, when synagogues, shops and Jewish residences were attacked in Germany. The episode is considered a milestone in the stiffening of the persecution of the Jewish people by the Nazi regime.

“Enough! The repeated political use of terms referring to the Holocaust by Brazilian government officials is deeply offensive to the Jewish community and insults the victims and survivors of Nazi terror. This needs to stop immediately,” the association said on Twitter, in English, on Wednesday.

THE Israeli Confederation of Brazil (Conib) he also condemned Weintraub’s comparison of the STF’s survey of the Night of the Crystals. “There is no possible comparison between the Night of Crystals, perpetrated by the Nazis in 1938, and the actions resulting from a judicial decision in the STF inquiry, which investigates fake news in Brazil. The Night of Crystals, carried out by Nazi paramilitary forces and their sympathizers, resulted in the death of hundreds of innocent Jews, the destruction of more than 250 synagogues, the depredation of thousands of Jewish commercial establishments and the imprisonment and deportation to concentration camps, “said Conib.

“The actions of the investigation, in turn, take place within the legal system, ensuring the right of defense, to which the victims of Nazism did not have access. The comparison made by Minister Abraham Weintraub is, therefore, totally unreasonable and inopportune, minimizing unacceptably those terrible events, the beginning of the Nazi march that culminated in the death of 6 million Jews, in addition to other minorities “, added the entity in the text.

