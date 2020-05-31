© Provided by LA Times in Spanish

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a court in Manhattan during his trial for sexual abuse in New York in February 2020. (Mark Lennihan / AP)

A woman who claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her when she was 17 filed a lawsuit with three other people against the former magnate, who is in prison. This is the most recent indictment for decades of inappropriate sexual behavior.

The now 43-year-old woman claims Weinstein forced her to strip, demanded oral sex, and raped her in a hotel room in 1994 during what she thought would be a business meeting to help her start her career in the entertainment industry, says the lawsuit filed in New York.

The woman, who lives in Tennessee, claims that Weinstein was almost naked when she entered the room and, after raping her, threatened her. She added that she had her give her driver’s license and told her that she could never act, and that if she gave him up, she would cause her associates to hurt her and her family.

Weinstein’s lawyer said the former film producer, who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of rape in February, plans to defend himself against the new allegations, some of which date from before 1994.

Lawyer Imran Ansari said some cases would have expired, although the woman who claims she was raped when she was 17 sued in state court under the New York underage victims law, which opens a window for people to sue for abuse. suffered when they were minors, even if it was decades ago.

A former model who says Weinstein sexually abused her when she was 16 sued him in December under that law, claiming she did not want to be included in a settlement that would divide $ 25 million between multiple accusers because the compensation would not be enough and would not hold her accountable. Weinstein and his associates.

In Thursday’s lawsuit, another woman claimed that Weinstein stuck her tongue in her mouth and touched her breasts and vagina while pinning her against a hotel door during the 1984 Cannes Film Festival in France.

The woman, now 70 years old and based in Ecuador, says a friend who worked with Weinstein told her not to speak up or would turn the industry against her.

The other two plaintiffs are a 38-year-old New York-based woman who accuses Weinstein of raping her during an alleged job meeting in a Manhattan apartment in 2008; and a 35-year-old woman living in Hungary who claims that the producer forced her to perform oral sex on him in a hotel suite.

The women sued Weinstein, his brother, and Miramax (the company they founded), as well as Disney, which owned Miramax and 10 other companies. As in other cases, they accuse the others involved of knowing of Weinstein’s behavior and allowing it.

Oscar-winning producer of films including “Shakespeare in Love”, Weinstein was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a production assistant in 2006. His attorneys have said they will file an appeal.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles were seeking to formally charge him with raping one woman and sexually abusing another in 2013, but this process is on hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

Shortly after arriving in state prison in March, Weinstein tested positive for the virus. He has already recovered, his spokesman said.