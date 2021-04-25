Weili Zhang releases statement after losing to Rose Namajunas

Weili Zhang after losing to Rose Namajuans at UFC 261 | Image: South China Morning Post

Weili Zhang (21–1) lost the UFC Strawweight World Championship to Rose Namajunas (9–4) at UFC 261 by KO in the first round when “Thug” landed a tremendous kick to the head after a spectacular feint that fooled the until then champion. Despite the obvious damage and the fact that the referee’s arrest was correct the Chinese fighter never agreed with the outcome of the match, indicating that the referee stopped him too quickly.

Weili Zhang launches statement

That reaction may be understandable just minutes after losing a title fight that brought bad blood due to political and social statements of both fighters but, What does Weili Zhang now think of what happened? The former monarch of the 115 released the following statement on Instagram to publicize her thoughts:

«I want to congratulate Rose Namajunas on her victory. He recovered from his defeat. I think i too I will, I will defeat a great champion, I will become a legend, and I will defeat a legend. I will become a new me. Until now, my goal was to win a UFC championship, but today I have a bigger goal.. Thanks! It is normal to win and lose. This is the UFC. Andrade, Joanna, Rose have lost and came back to try again. Now I have more knowledge of what the UFC is. So I think I’ll go back. I hope the UFC can schedule a rematch soon.«.