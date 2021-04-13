Weili Zhang intends to become friends with Rose Namajunas after UFC 261

UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang of China and former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk of Poland during UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Saturday, March 7, 2020. (AP Photo / Las Vegas Sun / Steve Marcus) / Las Vegas Sun via AP ) ORG XMIT: NVLVS

Weeks away from a new strawweight belt defense Weili Zhang says he respects Rose namajunas. According to the champion, there is a respect for the former champion’s achievements and she will not indulge in any offense on her part to promote the match, which will occur at UFC 261.

The current champion even stated that she is willing to become friends with her after the fight.

“After exchanging a few blows, the friendship grows. I hope that after the fight we can become friends. Rose is a very humble fighter and beat big names like Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Jessica Andrade. “

It’s a highly skilled fight and I feel a connection to it. It is good that, in the midst of martial arts, people have the opportunity to build a friendship “, he claimed Zhang in an interview with South China Morning Post.

“Magnum” as she is known, she became strawweight champion in 2019 after knocking out Jessica Andrade in the stellar of UFC Shenzhen. In her last fight, she beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk and made his first title defense. At 31 years old, Zhang has a record of 21-1.

With a record of 9-4, Rose namajunas, comes from beating Jessica andrade by decision divided in the rematch between the two in UFC 251, last July.

In addition to the combat between Weili Zhang Y Rose namajunas on UFC 261, will also have two other title bouts. The flyweight champion Valentina shevchenko will face Jessica andradewhile the rematch between Kamaru usman Y Jorge Masvidal will be the star of the event.