Weights for tomorrow Friday 11 in Berazategui

The Argentine super welterweight champion, the missionary Alejandro Silva, scored a weight of 69,500 kg and his challenger, the Chaco Diego Ramírez, scored 69,800, with which the fight for the national crown and the final of the tournament “Copa Miguel Ángel Castellini ”to be held tomorrow, Friday June 11, at the“ Roberto De Vicenzo ”Activity Center, in Berazategui, Buenos Aires.

All the members of the function passed the balance test and these are all the records obtained in the weighing of this Thursday 10:

Alejandro Silva (69,500)

Diego Ramírez (69,800). 10 rounds (Argentine super welterweight title and Castellini Cup final)

Walter Matthysse Jr (79,200)

Sergio Carabajal (77,500). 6 rounds.

Agustin Vergara (57,100)

Ricardo Chávez (56,200). 4 rounds.

Santiago Fernandez (73,600)

Walter Ramírez (73,600). 4 rounds.

Laureano Ubiedo Sciutto (58,900)

Daniel Zabala (58,600). 4 rounds

The festival will begin at 7:30 p.m., the same as the transmission of the TyC Sports Play platform, which will transmit the complementary lawsuits. On TV, TyC Sports will start its broadcast at 22.