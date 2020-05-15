With a paper and a pen You can also lose weight. Yes, oddly enough, these two tools can be more than useful if what you have proposed at the beginning of this year is to lose weight almost effortlessly or at least without any miracle diet. Simply by leading a healthier life. And it is to have written down every day (in this you have to be very strict: it has to be every day because otherwise you will grant yourself too many “grace periods”), the steps that you have walked and that the application of health of your mobile phone (almost all have one the case is that you have to know how to look for them), it will improve your life in many ways. If you do more than 10,000 steps each day you will start to lose weight. And if you impose yourself as a “challenge”, write down the result of your activity every night Physics you will be more aware of how well (or badly) you have done it and you will be able to rectify it in time.

But How are nutritionists so sure that by doing 10,000 or even 15,000 steps a day you will lose weight? Well, for various reasons. The first of them is that walking burns a lot of fat and consumes a lot of calories. The body’s mechanism could not be simpler. It only loses weight if you have a caloric deficit. That is: it does not matter what you read online you will only lose weight if you consume more calories than you put in your body. This is why moving is so important. Now, to move you don’t have to go to the gym every day for five hours. (Read here the bread you must eat to lose weight effortlessly).

Quite the contrary. If you go to work by car, try to leave the vehicle several blocks before your office.

If you get home at eight o'clock in the afternoon, don't jump on the couch, go around the block a couple of times. Any excuse is good to add steps.

The other “leg” when it comes to losing weight is (obviously) food. You also have to eat healthy things. So when it comes to moving to real food (no ultra-processed or ready-made cuisine), you can also use the trick of the notebook: write down what you eat every day, keep track of never miss and so you can cook a once a week to create a menu with which to live healthier and lose weight effortlessly. It is all a matter of knowing how to do it and proposing it to you.

