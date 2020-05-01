Surely when you get out of quarantine you have gained a few kilos. It is not weird. Nutrition experts know only too well that there is only one effective way to lose weight: by falling into what is known as a calorie deficit. That is: you have to spend more calories than you take in. During the days we have been locked up at home there have been two aspects that have prevented us from losing pounds: We have moved less than ever and, in addition, we have eaten too much (and things that are usually not healthy at all).

In this sense, nutritionists insist that we have to be clear first of all that losing weight is not just an aesthetic issue. It also has to do with our health. And it is that there are many diseases that are associated with obesity and the abuse of sugars and harmful products for health. In this sense, it is recommended to throw (as much as possible) real food. The movement “real food” emerged on social networks can help you a lot by also offering recipes that will help you change every day with original and tasty dishes.

But What do you have to do to avoid falling into temptation? Well, it’s very simple. It is enough that every Sunday on a sheet of paper you write down what you are going to eat that week. Breakfast, mid-morning, lunch, snack, and dinner (or whatever meals you want or usually eat). The fact is that you always write down what you are going to eat. This will allow you to organize yourself in an easy and simple way, saving on the purchase and removing at once the temptations that plague you.

In fact, nutrition experts say that one of the biggest mistakes of those who want to lose weight is eating the first thing they find in the fridge. And it is that in many occasions what you want most is the least healthy. When you are hungry, your body looks for sugar and foods that are easy to digest and that you have to avoid at all costs to try to fall into the well-known caloric deficit to which we must all aspire more than ever at the moment of finishing the confinement in which we are. It has prevented us from doing outdoor sports, which is where it “works” the most and which is where we really want most after more than a month locked up at home. Getting out of quarantine healthy is also important.

.