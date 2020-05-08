Quick, concise and with almost immediate results. These are five exercises, 25 minutes, designed to gain muscle throughout the body. It is a guideline designed by Mens´Health designed to be done three times a week.With a day of rest between sessions. The workout has six easy steps to gain muscle, lose weight, and get in tune.

Step 1

In the plank position, on a bench with the left forearm supported and a leg separation as wide as the men,you must hold a dumbbell in your right hand and do a one-hand dorsal paddle. 4 sets are enough: two with each arm.

Step two

You have to change your posture and lie on your upper back, with your legs bent and your feet flat on the floor, squeezing your abs, glutes and lifting your butt. And, with a weight in each hand, you have to do a chest press.It is also about four series.

Step 3

We stand up. And, with a weight in his right hand. We stride with the left leg while raising the hand with a shoulder press. There are also 4 series. Two with each arm.

Step 4

Lying down, en this time, face up, you have to hold two dumbbells with your arms stretched and raise and jerk your legs without touching the ground with our feet.Another 4 series and you’re done.

Step 5

With a dumbbell in our hands, we end the exercise with a jump squat if we still have strength. With those 4 series the training ends

In addition to these guidelines, outdoor exercise is also recommended.Many citizens bet on losing the kilos gained in quarantine by going out for a run. And, due to inexperience, shoelaces and overloads arrive. For this reason, specialized publications such as “Men´s Healt” become the latest simple training in fashion to lose weight and also avoid injuries. It is very easy to carry out and suitable for beginners. The method, which is called “Caco”, is simply based on alternating walks with running. Do not run at once, then.

On the other hand, to recover, a well-known fruit can also be a good option: pineapple. Studies have shown that its carbohydrates help to recover quickly after an effort, so it is recommended to consume it just after exercise. The key is the glycogen that is recovered, which has previously been expended on physical exertion. On the other hand, pineapple contains bromelain, which is an oak that helps repair damaged muscle fibers and causes stiffness. The stiffness, as a quick explanation, are micro-breaks that appear in the body due to the accumulation of lactic acid and go away in about 48 hours.

