The start of phase 0 of coronavirus deconfusion has filled runners and walkers the Spanish streets. And the experts agree: there is a lot of “new runner” who has dusted off the tracksuit after many years in the closet. And, especially after several months of inactivity, the known obstacles appear: shoelaces.

Experts say that good stretching and an adequate rhythm of exercise is the best way to avoid small breaks (that’s really the stiffness).

But, once they appear, there are home remedies to fight its. And food is of paramount importance, also to lose weight, since exercising is the main help for it. There is a common fruit, in fact, in which experts place special emphasis, according to the specialized publication “Men’s Health”, and it is none other than pineapple, which is one of the sweetest fruits there is. The Studies carried out say that its carbohydrates help to recover quickly after an effort, therefore it is recommended to consume it just after exercise.io.

The key is glycogen that recovers, that has been previously spent in physical effort. On the other hand, pineapple contains bromelain, which is an oak that helps repair damaged muscle fibers and causes stiffness. The shoelaces, as a quick explanation, sWith micro-breaks that appear in the body due to the accumulation of lactic acid and leave in about 48 hours.

Anyway, the best formula to avoid them is not to leave mother. “The best treatment is prevention: stretch well and exercise in a very slow progression. We cannot start the exercise strong, but we must keep a rhythm that is adequate to our possibilities”, explains Miguel del Valle (Villaviciosa, 1955), specialist in Sports Medicine and Professor at the University of Oviedo. “In addition to stiffness, blisters can also appear, not being used to sneakers and sports shoes after so much time locked up. The best thing against stiffness, once they arise, is good rehydration. Many people also use anti-inflammatories or pain relievers.

“The best thing is to detoxify the body with good rehydration“explains Del Valle, who stresses that after training it is necessary to apply a “cooling”. The expert refers to the fact that it is not advisable to stop suddenly, but rather that you should opt for some stretches at the end (in addition to the initial ones). Once cold, cryotherapy (using the cold) is also recommended. Experts also recommend that “newbies” in running wear good shoes, wear white clothing and lots of stretching. In this link you can see various premises to follow.

