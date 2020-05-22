A common food in our diet, which is usually not lacking in a good dish, is in vogue after new scientific discoveries related to sports. The potato has established itself as the ideal complement to any sports menu, according to the latest research from Nutrients magazine, which is echoed by Men´s Health. And it is that the potato has a key protein to gain muscle and maintain it over time. The key is that it helps people build that muscle that is sought after with workouts and also helps with weight loss. This protein also has numerous health benefits.

“The amount of protein found in a single potato is small, but if we grow a lot of potatoes and extract that protein, we can obtain a series of measurable benefits”says Sara Oikawa of McMaster University in Canada, who participated in the study. The potato, therefore, helps when doing sports without forgetting other foods, such as some fruit. There is a common fruit, in fact, in which experts place special emphasis, according to the specialized publication. “Men’s Health” and it is none other than pineapple, which is one of the sweetest fruits there is.

The studies carried out say that its carbohydrates help to recover quickly after an effort, therefore it is recommended to consume it right after exercise.. The key is the glycogen that is recovered, which has previously been expended on physical exertion. On the other hand, pineapple contains bromelain, which is an oak that helps repair damaged muscle fibers and causes stiffness. The stiffness, as a quick explanation, are micro-breaks that appear in the body due to the accumulation of lactic acid and go away in about 48 hours.

Anyway, the best formula to avoid them is not to leave mother. “The best treatment is prevention: stretching well and exercising in a very slow progression. We cannot start the exercise strongly, but we must keep a rhythm adequate to our possibilities”, explains Miguel del Valle (Villaviciosa, 1955), specialist in Sports Medicine and Professor at the University of Oviedo. “The best thing is to detoxify the body with good rehydration”, explains Del Valle, who stresses that after training it is necessary to apply a “cooling”. The expert refers to the fact that it is not advisable to stop suddenly, but rather that you should opt for some stretches at the end (in addition to the initial ones). Once cold, cryotherapy (using the cold) is also recommended. Experts also recommend that “newbies” in running wear good shoes, wear white clothing and lots of stretching. In this link you can see various premises to follow.

.