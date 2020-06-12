Losing weight is something that, especially at this time of year, haunts many. Almost half of the population has ever thought about or even had the “bikini operation” to lose weight. But How can it be done? There are two keys that you have to keep in mind: you have to fall into a caloric deficit (spending more calories than you enter) and you must follow the advice of a nutritionist: only the experts know what they have to do. These professionals (we already told you) are going to force you to do these five things daily to lose weight and reduce abdominal fat.

Forget sugar

Banish it from your diet. It will not bring you anything good and you have many substitutes (in this link we will tell you some). If you get used to it, it’s easy to drink coffee without sugar or saccharin and enjoy a salty breakfast, never sweet. For this, what you have to do is prepare breakfast the day before.

Let go of alcohol

Not a drop. Dinner with water and forget all those liquid calories that make you never achieve your goal. Go to the “zero” range of soft drinks It can also be a good option to value.

Eat natural food

The fashion of “real food” is here to stay. The large number of nutritionists who in recent months have tried to promote diets based on real food has meant that some products that have become fashionable are even sold out in supermarkets. Try not to abuse the ultraprocessed and you will already have a lot of livestock when it comes to falling into the famous caloric deficit.

Move 15,000 steps a day

The World Health Organization ensures that you have to move at least 15,000 steps every day to be healthy. But you should give even more. Challenge yourself to gradually increase that number of steps. This way you will achieve it without any effort. Remember that there are habits that you can change in your day to day and that will help you. For example, leaving the car a little further from your workplace and forcing yourself to take a few steps.

Walk after lunch and dinner

It is the Italian trick to lose weight. Walking 15 minutes after lunch and dinner to lose weight is more than necessary. It will also help you to digest and have much more used meals. Remember that the important thing is to be healthy not to lose weight.