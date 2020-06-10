Surely you are one of those who is late for the “bikini operation”. Summer begins tomorrow and many have not yet gone on a diet. But nothing happens. There is still time. At least if you do the right exercises. In recent months, a sport that will surely remind you of a childhood game has become more than fashionable in many gyms throughout Spain: it is about skipping rope. Something as simple as that can mean more than a significant loss of calories. The reason? By jumping you will get your heart and therefore your metabolism to speed up.

It is an exercise that you do not need to go to the gym to do. You can do it at home but you should always keep in mind that you have to do it in an open space (especially if you do not have practice and you are at risk of falling), and for several minutes in a row. You also don’t need to start doing half an hour. In this (as in the races or in the simple walk or in all kinds of sports) the most important thing of all is that you start little by little in such a way that it is simple. If the exercise is a great sacrifice, you will end up not doing it and you will not want to continue.

But remember that not only does Sport live man. When it comes to losing weight and losing weight, it is also important to look at something else: what you eat and what you drink. And it is that in summer it is easier for you to eat well and therefore lose the excess kilos.

In this sense it is more than important that you join the fashion of real food. Fruit, vegetables or meat, but all items that are not ultra-processed. All this will help you not only to lose weight taking away what you have left over. It will also help in an important way to make you healthier.

And is that in the end the ultimate goal is not, or at least should not be, to lose weight but to be healthier. The loss of kilos is also synonymous with health, not only aesthetics. Maintaining the right weight you will get a significant reduction in the chances of suffering from an obesity-related disease. We hope that all our tips make you lead a healthier and healthier life.