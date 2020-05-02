If social networks have been of any use in recent years, that has undoubtedly been so that experts in all kinds of fields can deny the hoaxes that have been distributed over time over their respective areas of influence. In this sense, nutritionists have a lot to say. It is not strange that we have agreed, for example, that breakfast is the most important meal of the day when it comes to losing weight or fruit at night makes you fat.

Nutrition specialists ensure that the most important thing of all when it comes to losing weight is that we are clear that there are no magic recipes. The only thing that can or should be done is to try to fall into a caloric deficit: that is, ingest fewer calories than are expended. Like now We are in a period of confinement that is forcing us to stay indoors. It is essential that we compensate in some way for the lack of this physical exercise.

In this sense, nutritionists assure that one of the things that can be done to lose weight is to prepare a dinner based on fruit and vegetables. And if there is a fruit that (despite its elaborate price) is in fashion, that is undoubtedly the avocado. A salad with this fruit can be, in fact, a great idea for a healthy, easy and fast dinner at least three times a week.

The salad is very easy to make. Open the avocado, remove the pip and cut it into pieces (you have to take into account that it is a fruit that rusts very easily so you must be more than quick when it comes to making it). At the same time, chop an onion and open a can of tuna or canned salmon. Put everything in the same bowl, add a little salt (remember that it is not necessary to consume too much) and a little olive oil.

Mix everything and enjoy. If you also combine this dinner with a dessert that is also based on fruit, such as strawberries or a tangerine (there is less and less in the supermarket so it is still difficult for you), you are going to get a more than balanced dinner. The real food movement that fights for the consumption of real food is increasingly common on social networks and tries to avoid the problems associated with poor diet.

