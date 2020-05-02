Now that it seems that the worst of the quarantine has passed and that there are only a few days left to leave the confinement behind (if it is not prolonged), many are beginning to worry about diet. Well, we have good and bad news. The good news is that you can lose weight easily and without too much effort. The bad news is that there are no magic recipes. Not much less. Nutrition experts say that the only foolproof recipe when it comes to losing weight is to try to fall into what is known as a caloric deficit. That is, it is about eating fewer calories than you spend.

In this sense there is an infallible trick. It is about trying to eat better basing your diet on real food, that which is not adulterated. The “real food” movement has, in fact, highlighted the increasing importance of your controlling what you eat. And is that losing weight is not just a matter of aesthetics. It also has to do with health. In this sense, avoiding obesity is avoiding many diseases that have to do with it and that can seriously endanger our health. Diseases that, as recognized by experts, in the coming years will increase if the trend does not stop.

Nutrition experts also ensure that the important thing is not, in any case, to focus only on one meal. In this sense, it is worthless that you take great care of your breakfast if later at night you binge on fried. In the end, what matters is neither one nor the other, but rather the total management that you make of the food throughout the whole day. That is: the total calories you ingest.

But breakfast does have perhaps an important aspect: if you take it balanced and healthy (without too many sugars), you will get energy for the whole morning and you will avoid snacking between meals, which is also very dangerous for weight control. So there are two elements that you have to put in your diet to get a healthy and balanced breakfast: fruit and dairy.

Nutrition experts like Miquel Gironés assure that it is a myth that fruit is fattening so you can prepare it cut the night before for breakfast. If you combine it with dairy then you will already have a very complete breakfast that will give you energy for the whole day.

