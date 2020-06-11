There are no miracle diets but there are adequate, healthy and even fast ways to lose weight. You have to forget phrases like “miracle diet” and discard that an ingredient or food is going to do all the work for you. One of the issues that you have to take into account is that you should start thinking about cooking at home, with natural products, and avoid processed foods, fast food and all those things that, in addition to gaining weight, are bad for your health. Of course, there is no reason for you to discard any type of food, you just have to know when and in what quantity you should eat them. Here we summarize what you have to keep in mind to start losing weight quickly:

1. No food is prohibited

Choose a varied diet that allows you to eat many different things. Varied diets have been shown to be more effective than others. There is also something psychological in this: if they forbid you, the more you will want to eat it and the greater your anxiety. Otherwise, frustration will not exist. For this reason, choose a menu (for this diet you will have to select one and be enough in it) in which there are all kinds of products.

2. Starving is not necessary

The diet, in addition to being varied, must be sufficient. The portions should be moderate, but you should not skip any of the dishes, including the dessert, which should be based on fruit or dairy. A very drastic diet may have an immediate effect, but it will not last over time, which invites you to put it aside.

3. Forget that you are on a diet

The word diet is a problem. If you think you’re doing it, it’s all about that. What it is about is to change habits, eat what is necessary and add products that you may not have considered.

4. Moderation in rations

Which means that you can eat any product, but less quantity. This recommendation will help you lose what you have left and it will also help your digestive system to work better, avoiding burning, heartburn, flatulence or bloating. In addition to losing weight, you will feel much better.

5. A realistic goal

Most diets start very well because 1 or 2 kilos of weight are lost in a day or two due to the fluid you lose, but that is not realistic. A good goal may be to lose 2 or 3 kilos per week at the beginning and in the following ones, when your body stabilizes, one more every seven days.

6. A menu proposal

Here we propose a menu for a week that can serve you:

Monday

First course: Watermelon and fresh cheese salad

Main course: Pumpkin stuffed with couscous

Dessert: A rice pudding ice cream

Tuesday

First course: Mashed carrots with fruit

Main course: White rice with vegetables

Dessert: A yogurt

Wednesday

First course: Grilled mixed vegetables

Main course: sautéed mushrooms

Dessert: A few French toast prepared without frying in oil and without so much sugar (look for the recipe, there are a lot of methods to do it)

Thursday

First course: Legs in almond sauce

Second course: swordfish with prawns

Dessert: Strawberry and oatmeal smoothie

Friday

First course: Beans with tomato

Main course: Pickled fish

Dessert: Chocolate cake (try a raw, healthier style)

Saturday

First course: Tuscan salad (with apple, mustard, cheese and mustard)

Main course: Try making a steamed burger

Dessert: chestnut flan

Sunday

First course: Chicken and mushroom pie

Main course: roasted tomatoes

Dessert: Catalan cream