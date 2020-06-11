If there is a mistake made by many of the people who are trying these days to lose the kilos they gained during Christmas, it is precisely that of granting themselves excessive periods of “glory”. Nutritionists have long insisted that it is absolutely worthless to be on a super strict diet from Monday to Friday and that then the weekend comes and you lose everything. It is one thing, say those who know about nutrition, that on Saturday night or Sunday you indulge yourself (which is not bad so we will explain a little later) and another thing is that you combine alcohol with a hypercaloric dinner and with not moving at all. And is that the key to losing weight is, always, not being on a diet. Let’s explain ourselves.

There are two types of hunger. The physical one that the body experiences when it has no food (so to speak the normal one, the one in which you feel that your strength is failing) and then there is the emotional one, which has more to do with the psychological part, the one that it goes by just drinking a well-charged glass of water. The case is that this second part is also important. When you are dieting, it is necessary to eat healthy and treat yourself once in a while to make you enjoy life. Not everything is going to be salads. Nor should it be. Nutritionists who treat people who want to lose weight on a daily basis and who want to do it in a healthy way insist much on one extreme: the diet you adapt to must be a healthy and balanced diet that you can maintain for years. It cannot be something that you will end up abandoning, causing an undesirable “rebound effect” that you end up paying. You do not have to be on a diet, you have to change your way of life towards a real diet. (Read here four things you need to do to lose weight when you’re over 40.)

However, it is also not good to spend raising your hand. As Alberto Álvarez relates in his Instagram account where he tells how he lost 65 kilos. “You know that by doing it perfect during the week you can give yourself a bit of wide sleeve so you enjoy your snacks, meet with friends, have dinner everything you have forbidden during the week or even drink alcohol to disconnect. Unconsciously you are erasing all the progress you have made all week, “emphasizes this expert.”You could just stop being so strict during the week and drop the all-or-nothing mindset. You are not on a diet, you live in a way that allows you to achieve your goals and have the health you want. You can enjoy what you eat, how you move and your social events without sacrificing your goals along the way, “explains this expert (who has already written several books on the subject) and concludes that you have to learn to” enjoy the things you like on a daily basis. “