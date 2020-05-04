Losing weight is one of the main goals that many set for the summer. The “bikini operation” is something that increasingly attracts the attention of those who want to go to the beach looking dark and healthy body. If that is your option, remember that, as nutritionists say, the most important thing is to change your way of life, not just stop eating fat. You have to start a diet that allows you to consume more food than what is considered “real”. In this sense, those who can advise you the most about nutrition are the experts who know what to eat.

One of the most followed nutritionists on social networks is Miquel Girones who uses his accounts on Instagram, for example, to launch tips that you can follow in your day-to-day life and that will help you (in addition to losing weight), carry a healthier life. Within his advice Girones constantly repeats one that is more than useful: it is the need to eat a handful of nuts every day.

This type of food has several advantages. The first is that it gives you a lot of energy. And that is something necessary so that you do not have to snack between hours in the morning or in the afternoon consuming ultraprocessed that will not suppose you an excessive intake of calories or sugar. Nuts are also foods that you can combine in a very simple way. It is enough that the goals in the breakfast, as dessert or simply as a snack to break an afternoon of work. They are also real food without excessive calories.

But remember that this is not the only thing you must do to lose weight. It is also important that you move more. A healthy life always has two pillars: in addition to eating well, you have to move more and spend more time walking. The World Health Organization says that you need to take at least 15,000 steps every day just to be healthy. There is no more mystery to losing weight than falling into what is called a calorie deficit. In other words, consume more calories than you ingest in your body, always making sure that those you eat are not negative, such as those that include alcoholic beverages or sweet or excessively sugary products.

Remember that the most important thing is always to maintain your health and not just your weight.

