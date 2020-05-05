When it comes to losing weight and wanting lead a healthier routineThere is a maxim that you must be very clear about and that is practically always followed: miracle diets do not exist. It is true that starting to lose those extra kilos is a difficult and tedious routine, especially for those who have never been on a diet or who hardly exercise. Patience and being constant in eating are two fundamental pillars on the path to weight loss (in this link we show you the three keys to lose fat effectively). In addition, you must take into account that the exercising is as important as eating right. Be careful, this does not mean that you should spend countless hours running on an elliptical or treadmill or sacrifice your leisure time in the gym.

There are different routines that you can do without leaving home and with which you will notice incredible results.

However, when starting a healthy routine There is only one food that you should remove from your diet in order to achieve optimal results. It's about sugar. By banishing this product from your diet you will lose up to five kilos in a single month. What are the main foods that you should eliminate? Sugary drinks, pastries, industrial products. Caring for food in the most important meals of the day as breakfast translates into surprising short-term results.

Eating healthy is not synonymous with eating only lettuce and tomato salads or starving at all hours. There are many low-calorie foods that are a fundamental ally to cope with the diet and use as a snack between meals.

Too It is very important to be clear that you have to forget about alcohol. Along with soft drinks, these types of drinks are the most fattening, and can also lead to health problems. Beer, believe it or not, is the least fattening and cocktails or cocktails the most. Too it is essential to get away from those "pleasures" for many such as pastries, chocolate palms and other sweets that no matter how tasty they are, will only make us gain kilos.

