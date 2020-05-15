Accessible, known and beneficial for health in almost all its aspects. It is a habitual dry fruit in our pantry and of which many times we do not know its beneficial properties. In fact, the latest studies, which are echoed by the specialized magazine “Men´s Health”, highlight its high protein content, keys to keeping the old enemy of cholesterol at bay and also to avoid gaining weight. We are talking about walnuts, a pure energy dried fruit with basic nutritional properties for our daily lives.

In fact, walnuts (let’s talk about 25 grams) can provide “more than 90% of the daily needs for omega 3 fatty acids.” Experts recommend a daily ration of this dried fruit. They have a large amount of minerals: potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, iron and zinc. In addition to other key substances for the proper functioning of the brain, rich in vitamin B. But, and here comes something very remarkable, according to a recent study from the magazine “The New England”, walnuts are very important to reduce heart attacks and provide intestinal benefits to the body. Eat around 30 grams a day, more or less from 4 to 7 walnuts, that is the recommendation. Nor should you forget the benefits of walnuts for sports, since the consumption of walnuts improves muscles and the nervous system.

What seems clear is the importance of nuts in any good diet. In addition to walnuts, we cannot forget almonds, a habitual dry fruit that usually accompanies us in our pantry. The specialized publication “Men´s Health” has produced a report with the benefits and properties of this food that becomes essential. In addition, according to a recent study, almonds also serve to keep us younger. On the other hand, the dried fruit has something differential: they are recommended for any age and for any type of diet, vegan or vegetarian. Research from Phytotherapy Research provided significant news regarding the influence of almonds. He did this by bringing together a group of people who agreed to take two handfuls of almonds (60 grams daily) over a period of four months.

At the end of the period, positive changes were observed in the skin, with a decrease in facial wrinkles of up to 10%. Therefore, almonds are not only essential for sports, but also to look better and look younger. For laggards, in addition to other recommendations, here are a series of characteristics of almonds. First of all, a little trick. If the almonds are soaked before being consumed, more nutrients are absorbed by releasing phytic acid.

.