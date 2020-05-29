Sometimes losing weight can seem like an impossible challenge, like climbing Everest. Although, it is much easier than one thinks if you know how. Sometimes it is enough to apply a series of slight changes in our life habits to eliminate those extra kilos that accumulate in our belly. Here are five tips that may be helpful for the final push to bikini operation.

The first thing to keep in mind is that excess fat is highly damaging to the body and can lead to serious health problems such as diabetes or coronary heart disease.

One of the main keys, as revealed in a report revealed by the US edition of Men’s Health magazine, is exercise. They point, above all, to anaerobic exercise. The publication claims that a study by Harvard University has revealed that weight lifting is especially effective for burning fat. They claim that 20 minutes a day of weight lifting is more recommended than 20 minutes of aerobic exercise for this purpose. Although, in the text they also assure that consulted doctors advise combining both types of exercise.

In addition to the body, they also insist on the importance of working the mind. Here is a change in diet that could be vital: intermittent fasting. Do not eat food for 16 hours a day and do it for 8. They assure that this helps to lose fat. They also advise eating a more natural diet, in which vegetables and cereals predominate over processed foods.. As the article reveals, metabolism considers fat a good thing in terms of survival, so it avoids consuming it.

Another point related to the mind and that they consider very important is stress control. The publication claims that bodies burn less fat with stress and that being relaxed helps you lose weight. For this, in addition to taking the problems of day to day with philosophy, they recommend using the relaxation system 4-7-8, especially in those times when we are overwhelmed. What does it consist of? Very simple: you must take air for four seconds, hold it for seven seconds and expel it for eight. This process must be repeated several times to achieve a good level of relaxation.

The last tip is perhaps the most obvious, as it is about avoiding cravings. Especially those related to food. It is of little use to crush yourself in the gym and help if you then eat two fast food menus. By following these tips you can lose 10 kilos in a couple of months.

