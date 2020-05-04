If you start to worry about those extra kilos you are gaining during confinement, we propose a couple of tricks to help you you control your diet without the need to follow a strict diet, something that at the present time can be frustrating. You just have to follow two easy steps at mealtime in your day to lose weight efficiently and relaxed. Of course, to all that has to be said add sport.

The key to carry out a healthy diet that helps us lose weight progressively and without health risks, is to become aware of what we eat. It is essential to be fully aware of all the food we eat. Quantity is important, but also quality (Here we tell you how to be a “realfooder” and lead a diet based on raw products).

To be aware of what we eat and not overdo it, it takes just two simple habit changes.

Do not eat distracted

Turning off the television or any other distraction and taking advantage of the moment of the meal to enjoy it is one of the keys to carry out a healthy diet. It’s about enjoying food (which, of course, must be healthy: here we leave you some proposals).

Feed inventory

If something has diets is that you know what you will eat throughout the day (and even the week) and you are fully aware of all the food you have eaten. Without the need to be on a diet, keeping track of what you eat can be very useful to avoid going over the line at meals.

On the one hand, it is interesting to plan meals to include tall the necessary foods in a diet and avoid that moment of opening the fridge, not knowing what to eat and “sin” with something unhealthy.

In addition, it is helpful to keep a count of what was eaten during the day. It’s not about counting calories -something that nutritionists do not recommend- but to be aware of the things that we sometimes ingest unnecessarily and thus eliminate the famous “snack among others”. For this there are many applications that will help you keep an inventory of meals.

