When it comes to losing weight, the most important thing of all is to change the way you eat. It has its logic. The only way to lose weight is to fall into what is considered a caloric deficit. That is: you have to spend more calories than you consume And that you will only be able to do if you replace the ultra-processed ones that in many occasions are in many homes with other natural elements that provide you with more nutrients and that give you energy to face your day-to-day life but without adding unnecessary calories.

One of the mandatory changes when it comes to losing weight is to replace all desserts and the mid-morning or mid-afternoon “snacks” for more natural foods such as fruit. And if we talk about this type of food, one of the varieties that is most on everyone’s lips lately is, without a doubt, avocado.

This fruit has many benefits and many celebrities have discovered it and promote it on social networks. Among others it is a product with a lot of fat that will help you to lower that belly that makes you so complex and that goes against your goals of the “bikini operation”. And it is not all bad fat. Quite the contrary. You need fat to live and to continue with your day-to-day activities but beneficial fat like that of avocado. Now comes the big question, when should you eat it?

Due to its flavor, the avocado is used for almost everything. But the most beneficial thing can be to take it at breakfast with a little bread and, for example, olive oil. And the more satisfying the breakfast, the better it will sit for you since you will manage not to snack between meals. Sometimes in that first meal of the day we abuse sweets that raise the body’s sugar very quickly but also make you hungry too quickly.

The avocado would be, therefore, the first fruit that you take in the day but not the only one. (Remember that on the internet you have a multitude of pages that are going to offer you many recipes so that you can enjoy this fruit in a thousand and one versions). Then, to achieve your goal of five pieces of fruit and vegetables a day, you can go one step further and Take an apple or a banana to your workplace to complement your rich diet with all kinds of nutrients. Remember, finally, that losing weight is something that will take time. It has to be, at best, a long-term goal. You have to change habits but also have patience.

.