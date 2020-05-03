During the confinement to which the spread of the coronavirus is forcing us, many nutritionists have had to adapt the recommendations they give to their clients. Not surprisingly, it is a time when we move less. Lowering physical exercise also means that it becomes increasingly difficult for us to be at our ideal weight. That is why many try to compensate the descent or the reduction of the exits to run or to do any other type of sport with a healthier and healthier diet.

Nutritionists have been insisting for months, in addition, that it is false that breakfast or dinner are the most important meals of the day. In fact, the only thing that seems important is the total number of calories you take in during a day. To lose weight you do not have to follow a too strict diet or go hungry. What you need to do is fall into a caloric deficit. That is to say: you have to eat fewer calories than you consume. No more no less. And for this, both the calories spent when you exercise and those you eat help.

Another topic to fight against, according to these specialists, is against someone who says that eating fruit (especially at night) makes those who eat it fat because it has a lot of fruit. Even more. Several nutritionists have used social media in recent hours to emphasize how good the consumption of strawberry is, a fruit that is increasingly in abundance in supermarkets (not in vain its season begins now) and that you should eat everyday. Not surprisingly, this fruit is made up of almost 85 percent water so it will “fill” you up a lot without hardly adding calories that you don’t need to achieve the goal of losing weight.

And it is that many experts point to the confinement It will have important health consequences.

In this sense, many assure that it is essential to maintain weight not only for aesthetic reasons, but It must be borne in mind that avoiding obesity is also fundamental for all the consequences that the abuse of fats and sugars has for health and that they have nothing to do with showing off palm hearts on the beach. We will have to wait to see what consequences the confinement has on the health and weight of the Spanish.

