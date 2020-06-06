There will be few people who among the conversations they have had with friends or family have not had one praising the miraculous diet of intermittent fasting. It is not about stopping eating drastically, but about spending one day a week, a few days a month or just a few hours a day. In this case it’s not just about losing weight, There is also talk of how healthy it is for the body to stop eating food for a moderately long period of time.

The idea is simple: if you stop eating for 12 or 14 hours, the body begins to burn accumulated fats and this loss of fat leads to weight loss. Proponents of this type of practice speak of many other benefits: decreased levels of insulin and blood sugar, improved concentration, increased energy, decreased blood cholesterol, a supposed cellular cleaning and even the reduction of inflammation.

The reality is that this intermittent fasting also has its risks if it is not done in a controlled way and if you do not consult with an expert nutritionist who, on the other hand, could advise much less drastic methods of losing weight. The risks, moreover, are serious.

First, one of the caveats that some endocrines make is that this type of diet is so drastic, in which you stop eating, what they can cause is something as serious as anorexia or bulimia. This would be the most dangerous end of all, but it is not the only one.

Stopping eating, contrary to what its advocates say, can also lead to loss of muscle mass, which will lead to less fat burning when the body is in a slow state. That’s the way the body has to adapt when food is not eaten in order to survive. In turn, taken to the extreme, this type of fasting can cause hypoglycemia, that is, a drastic drop in blood sugar.

The negative effects can also be noticed in our character, leading to mood swings and increased irritability. Not to mention that it is totally inadvisable for people with migraines or people with metabolic disorders such as diabetes. Fasting can also make you feel more tired and unwilling to do anything.

If you still decide to go ahead with this type of diet, keep in mind that you must take extreme care of the diet you eat when it is your turn. Run away from fast food, saturated fats and provide your body with a healthy and varied menu of nutrients.