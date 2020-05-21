Although over the last few months, many scientists and nutritionists have made efforts on social networks to try to spread the idea that there is no magic recipe to lose weight beyond that the only way to lose weight with health is to fall into a caloric deficit (consuming more calories than consumed), today some studies with proven efficacy have found that There are some infusions that can help you in a task that is not easy today, and less considering that we live in a moment of confinement in which it is more than difficult to take a single minute to exercise.

In this sense, several studies have shown in recent weeks how green tea can help you reduce fat and lose weight. Green tea is a type of infusion that, as explained in the latest issue of Mens Health magazine internationally, is made of the same ingredients as black but “processed differently”.

The first thing you have to be clear about is that if you start drinking infusions you will have fewer times to consume caloric and sugary drinks so, by subtracting those empty calories that you ingest with certain liquids, it will be easier for you to lose weight.

In addition, a recent study has shown that a fairly large number of overweight people who drank green tea or one of its extracts lost more weight than those who did not drink it. In the aforementioned article, it is commented, for example, that a recent study by the University of Oklahoma revealed that people who drank tea lost almost a kilo more than people who did not do so during the first month in which they began to control their diet. . In addition, and what is almost more important for the scientific studies on weight loss, many of those who managed to reduce the numbers on the scale attacked obesity where they were most interested: in the abdominal fat that was the most reduced. of all.

If there is something that concerns both the female and the male sex when it comes to losing weight, that is undoubtedly the belly. It is there where many look when they want to lose weight although this summer there is not too much beach to show off.

