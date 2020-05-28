They say that Italians are the most conceited Europeans. The ones that give more importance to physical appearance and fashion. Maybe that’s why (due to their ease of looking at the physique) they have been the Europeans who have invented one of the simplest and most followed methods in the world to lose weight. It’s about what they call the “passeggiata“, or the walk in a free translation into Spanish.

The technique is simple: no matter what you eat. It doesn’t matter if you stuff yourself (as long as you don’t go overboard, for example with alcohol, which you already know has the most difficult empty calories to burn). The important thing is always what you do after eating. Never before or during lunches.

And what you have to do after eating is? walk. Indeed, you read correctly. It does not have much more trick or mystery. If you want to lose weight and arrive on time to the bikini operation to look great this summer on the beach or your goal is to feel good and be slimmer, you have to give up the Spanish habit of napping and replace it with the Italian walk.

After eating the body is activated. Metabolism too. And that’s why more calories are burned. Checking it is easy. Just get yourself one of the wristbands watches that control exercise. If you walk after eating with one of these devices, you will see that the heart rate goes faster and you enter what is called the “fat burning” zone.

Just walk about 15 minutes a day after each meal. Assuming that after breakfast you go to work and that at work you move (if you don’t you should) about 250 steps every hour and you only have to move after lunch and dinner and that is simple.

To painful giving up the nap You must add 15 minutes of walk after each dinner. Strolling if you are dining out is easier. At the end of the day you just have to return to your home. When it comes to taking a short walk when you have dinner at home, you also have it easy if you want to find an excuse: if you have a pet you will have to take it for a walk and if you don’t, use the garbage as an excuse. Going to the container after dinner is civic (remember that this is the time when you have to deposit waste in most cities) and it will also force you to move.

If you also want to increase the effectiveness of this little trick, all you have to do is climb the stairs when you get home.

